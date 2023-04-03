Sign up
Photo 958
Hail and thunder
It's not a Manowar song name. That would be Hail and Kill
https://youtu.be/T6zOT3IZ90U
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1161
photos
106
followers
98
following
Diana
ace
Great capture of it, but oh those poor plants!
April 3rd, 2023
