Photo 964
Three women
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
4
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1167
photos
107
followers
98
following
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
30th March 2023 12:39pm
Annie D
ace
None of them look happy or relaxed...I wonder what they're thinking about.
April 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such different expressions, the first one pretty miserable, the two ladies deep in conversation :-) Great candid!
April 10th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
@annied
They were talking quite loudly in the street. Not arguing, but loud. And that is how they attracted my attention. Otherwise, they are not in the least captivating: expressionless, colourless. The elderly seemed to come from the countryside. Which made me think for what reason were they in town. And hence a possible story can unfold. But of course, all the sound details are not in the photo. So it can be just a snapshot of three women.
April 10th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great candid expressions
April 10th, 2023
