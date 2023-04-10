Previous
Next
Three women by monikozi
Photo 964

Three women

10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
None of them look happy or relaxed...I wonder what they're thinking about.
April 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such different expressions, the first one pretty miserable, the two ladies deep in conversation :-) Great candid!
April 10th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
@annied They were talking quite loudly in the street. Not arguing, but loud. And that is how they attracted my attention. Otherwise, they are not in the least captivating: expressionless, colourless. The elderly seemed to come from the countryside. Which made me think for what reason were they in town. And hence a possible story can unfold. But of course, all the sound details are not in the photo. So it can be just a snapshot of three women.
April 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great candid expressions
April 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise