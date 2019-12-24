Previous
Merry Christmas by mozette
Photo 3641

Merry Christmas

I'd like to wish you all a Merry Christmas.

Be Merry, be careful and I hope to see you all here again soon.
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
