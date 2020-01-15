Previous
Free Piece by mozette
Photo 3663

Free Piece

While at art group yesterday, I scored a free piece of pottery. This is from the collection which didn't sell at Christmas.

Isn't it lovely?
15th January 2020

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
