Photo 3745
Decluttered!
Yes! I got into the top shelf of the wardrobe yesterday, and managed to get this big box out along with a few other things. How good is that?
Well, I feel great about that.
I have a list of things to get done over the next few months, and that was one of them.
6th April 2020
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
decluttering
,
my_place
,
let's_get_organised!
