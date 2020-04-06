Previous
Decluttered! by mozette
Photo 3745

Decluttered!

Yes! I got into the top shelf of the wardrobe yesterday, and managed to get this big box out along with a few other things. How good is that?

Well, I feel great about that.

I have a list of things to get done over the next few months, and that was one of them.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
