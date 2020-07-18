Sign up
Photo 3848
Basil
It's winter here, and basil doesn't grow in this season. So, just as I was dropping off to sleep last night, I had the best idea.
Put the basil inside a terrarium and sit it next to my living room window where there's lots of sun.
I hope it works.
18th July 2020
terrarium
my_garden
my_place
