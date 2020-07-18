Previous
Basil by mozette
Photo 3848

Basil

It's winter here, and basil doesn't grow in this season. So, just as I was dropping off to sleep last night, I had the best idea.

Put the basil inside a terrarium and sit it next to my living room window where there's lots of sun.

I hope it works.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
