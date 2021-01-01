Previous
Next
Happy New Year by mozette
Photo 4015

Happy New Year

I haven't had a chance to photograph anything today, as it's been raining so much.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise