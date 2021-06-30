Previous
Up Close by mozette
Photo 4195

Up Close

The miniature rose up close and beautiful.

We're in a 3-day lockdown.
30th June 2021

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
