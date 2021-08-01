Previous
Lockdown - day 1 by mozette
Lockdown - day 1

I cleaned up a little today. And tomorrow, I'll be doing more.

After all, there's nothing else to do during a lockdown.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Photo Details

