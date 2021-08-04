Sign up
Photo 4230
Shopping Day
Day 4 of lockdown, and I had to go out to do my grocery shopping. I left at around 8:30am, and returned at around 11am.
I did forget to buy chocolate... oh well, I'll get some on Friday when I check my mail.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
4th August 2021 11:32am
Tags
lockdown
,
out_and_about
,
covid
