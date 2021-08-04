Previous
Shopping Day by mozette
Photo 4230

Shopping Day

Day 4 of lockdown, and I had to go out to do my grocery shopping. I left at around 8:30am, and returned at around 11am.

I did forget to buy chocolate... oh well, I'll get some on Friday when I check my mail.
4th August 2021

