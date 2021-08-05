Previous
Next
Overnight Stay by mozette
Photo 4231

Overnight Stay

I didn't sleep at my place last night. A mere 4 nights into the lockdown here in Brisbane, and my neighbour's teenaged kid kept me awake all night running around their town house.

He did this during the last few lockdowns as well. It's becoming a sick joke, one I'm very tired of.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise