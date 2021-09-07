Sign up
Photo 4264
Logan Artists Association
This place is the perfect art school. It's quiet, beautiful and feels as though it's miles away from everything... when it's really close to everything.
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
4th September 2021 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
logan_artists_association
