Shorncliffe Pier by mozette
Shorncliffe Pier

I really do love this part of Brisbane.

It's so pretty, and a joy to paint.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
