Photo 4342
Christmas Lights
Yesterday, during a light shower of rain, I put up my Christmas lights in my back yard.
I love them.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
christmas_lights
,
my_garden
,
my_place
