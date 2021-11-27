Previous
Logan Artists Association Christmas Party 2021 by mozette
Photo 4345

Logan Artists Association Christmas Party 2021

Today, I had a big outing to the Logan Artists Association Christmas Party.

And even though I couldn't eat the food there, I had a great time seeing my friends.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
