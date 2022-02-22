Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4432
It Took A Year?????
I just received this letter from the US today... it's dated last year, but arrived just today.
How weird is that?
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4432
photos
5
followers
13
following
1214% complete
View this month »
4425
4426
4427
4428
4429
4430
4431
4432
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
22nd February 2022 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mail
,
letters
,
covid
Sue Cooper
ace
That letter must be able to tell quite a story.
February 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close