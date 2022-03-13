Sign up
Photo 4451
Sleeping In
Okay, cute photo time.
It's difficult to get anything new while in hospital. So, I'm having fun.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
hospital
,
amos
