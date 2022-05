Bedspread

I holiday at Brunswick Heads most years, and there's a great arty store there called 'Whatever'. It's got a lot of imported and colourful things there.



Every time I'm there, I buy a bedspread like this one. They're not seen in regular stores, and I love getting them.

But I didn't buy this one at Brunswick Heads. I found it at lifeline, the charity store I work at. It was with the table cloths... it's not a table cloth.