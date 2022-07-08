Sign up
Photo 4568
The Price of Progress
The Rochedale Fruit Market is becoming somewhat smaller. It's been on a huge piece of farmland for over 40 years, and now developers are chopping into it like a cheap cake.
So many parts of my past are disappearing so fast.
This is really sad.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4561
4562
4563
4564
4565
4566
4567
4568
Tags
brisbane
,
development
