The Price of Progress by mozette
Photo 4568

The Price of Progress

The Rochedale Fruit Market is becoming somewhat smaller. It's been on a huge piece of farmland for over 40 years, and now developers are chopping into it like a cheap cake.

So many parts of my past are disappearing so fast.

This is really sad.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

