Photo 4595
Plant Repotted
I thought to get this lovely into a bigger pot. So, seeing I have a leaking watering can, I thought to poke more holes in the bottom of it and make it into a pot for this plant.
I think I did well.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
plant
,
recycling
,
upcycle
,
my_garden
