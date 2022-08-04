Previous
Plant Repotted by mozette
Plant Repotted

I thought to get this lovely into a bigger pot. So, seeing I have a leaking watering can, I thought to poke more holes in the bottom of it and make it into a pot for this plant.

I think I did well.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Photo Details

