Taktell by mozette
Photo 4604

Taktell

I have this lovely old metronome. My Dad found it at his old work place when they were cleaning out and moving to a new premises.

He gave it to me when I was a teenager, and I've kept it since. It's got a label on the bottom: no.3.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

