Photo 4604
Taktell
I have this lovely old metronome. My Dad found it at his old work place when they were cleaning out and moving to a new premises.
He gave it to me when I was a teenager, and I've kept it since. It's got a label on the bottom: no.3.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
4604
photos
6
followers
13
following
4597
4598
4599
4600
4601
4602
4603
4604
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
13th August 2022 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Tags
retro
,
metronome
,
my_place
