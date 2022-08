Lunch at Mount Gravatt

Today, I went to my gut doctor at the hospital, and he was happy to say that I'm free from the c.diff, and the stomach bug I caught in June.

So, after that, and my card was rejected when I tried to pay for the visit, and parking, Mum took me to the Cafe at the top of Mount Gravatt. I paid for lunch for both Mum and me.



We had nice morning, before I went to Lifeline for my afternoon shift.