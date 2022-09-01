Previous
Next
Beer Water? by mozette
Photo 4623

Beer Water?

I was out at a family dinner last night, and Dad put his beet down right behind the water bottle... making it look like it had turned into a bottle of ice cold beer.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise