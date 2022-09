Painting Day

Yesterday, I set myself up in the kitchen to paint a new work. I didn't bring any oil paints with me, as I don't want any smelly, wet paintings in the car on the way home.

So, I started on my first acrylic painting in over 5 years, and it's looking great! I treated the paint like I would oils, and it's turned out just as I thought it would.



A few more sessions, and it'll be finished. Hey, it might take less time than an oil painting to get done... let's see what happens.