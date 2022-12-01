Sign up
Photo 4714
Charity Store Donation
We get the weirdest things coming into Lifeline... and I saw this.
I asked about buying it, and my boss will get back to me about it.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
7
365
SM-A505YN
1st December 2022 2:05pm
Tags
supernatural
,
charity_store
