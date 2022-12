LAA Christmas Party

Today was the Logan Artists Association Christmas party for 2022.



First we had our AGM, then lunch. I didn't buy anything from the gallery as I've finished my Christmas shopping this year.



But I not only won one of the door prizes, but also the big raffle. I didn't expect to win one, let alone two! What a great thing! Everyone said that after such a crappy year I've had, I really deserved to win both of them.