Previous
Next
Decorations by mozette
Photo 4725

Decorations

Now my tree is up, and fully decorated this time (unlike last year's awful attempt), I can show off some of my favourite pieces.

They're all glass decorations. I hate plastic.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise