Winter Gardening

Here in Queensland, we're shivering through a particularly cold winter.

Yesterday, it was a chilly 19°C but felt like 14°C... so very little was done, except a lovely winter vegetarian stew in the slow cooker and a bit of housework.



This morning, I got into the garden again and up-potted two Frangipannis and gave liquid fertiliser to a few plants. It's been forecast to rain next week... let's hope that happens.