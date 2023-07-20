Previous
Ready To Go! by mozette
Photo 4945

Ready To Go!

This Rainbow Lorikeet saw the dogs the other - or me - and took off.

Maybe it was me... I did get close.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
