Goodbye Khan by mozette
Photo 4946

Goodbye Khan

Yesterday, my dear friend, Elisabeth, had to put her lovely cat Kahn to sleep. The lovely little guy is 18, and has dementia.
On Tuesday just a few days ago, I got to see him for the last time. He snuggled up to me, remembering me, and for those few hours I got to spend with this cat I'll be forever grateful.

Khan always loved to see me... he had a lucid day, which was good. But he's lost so much weight, and he's not eating.

Goodbye Khan, you've been loved and it's time to go across the Rainbow Bridge.
