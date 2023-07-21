Goodbye Khan

Yesterday, my dear friend, Elisabeth, had to put her lovely cat Kahn to sleep. The lovely little guy is 18, and has dementia.

On Tuesday just a few days ago, I got to see him for the last time. He snuggled up to me, remembering me, and for those few hours I got to spend with this cat I'll be forever grateful.



Khan always loved to see me... he had a lucid day, which was good. But he's lost so much weight, and he's not eating.



Goodbye Khan, you've been loved and it's time to go across the Rainbow Bridge.