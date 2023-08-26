Previous
Morningside Arts Hub by mozette
Photo 4982

Morningside Arts Hub

Today, I was picked up by a friend of mine who took me out for the day.

He photographed me for my 50th. We used this chaise lounge as I dressed up in costumes. It was fun.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise