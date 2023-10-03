Sign up
Photo 5020
Helen Reddy
There was more than one famous person living on Norfolk Island.
Ruth Park, author of 'Harp in the South' and singer-songwriter, Helen Reddy also lived here.
What a place to have such great people living there.
3rd October 2023
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
famous_people
norfolk_island
