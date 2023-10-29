Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5046
Detection
My Dad let someone put this on his property and didn't know what it was. I google lensed it, and it's a device to detect the amount of noise on the road.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
5046
photos
9
followers
15
following
1382% complete
View this month »
5039
5040
5041
5042
5043
5044
5045
5046
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
28th October 2023 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weird.
,
device
,
noise_detection
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close