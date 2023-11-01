Sign up
Photo 5049
Halloween
Last night, I went to my folks place to celebrate this night.
It was a great success.
I dressed as an undertaker, and we got about 20 kids. And had a great time.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
halloween
🎃
