Photo 2282
Going for a walk
Since we are both paranoid because of the virus we decided to go around the block. We found this really cute place to hang out near the river.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Eva
@nami
2283
photos
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ANE-LX1
Taken
12th March 2020 3:58pm
