Previous
Next
New notes by nami
Photo 2602

New notes

Since I finished with 1.2. chinese course I wrote all the grammar we learned so I can practice.

2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Eva

@nami
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise