Photo 2627
Chinese quizzzz
Our 老师 made an online test with the lecture we learned previous week. I made one mistake 😭💔
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Eva
@nami
2627
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
