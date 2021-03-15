Previous
Enjoying the sun by nami
Enjoying the sun

We used to walk pretty much everyday but lately we are a bit lazy. Today we went to the city center to run some erands. We also bought pizza and ate it in the park.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Eva

@nami
