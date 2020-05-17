Previous
Инсталляция слева - чтобы визуально идиллию разрушить))) by natalytry
168 / 365

Инсталляция слева - чтобы визуально идиллию разрушить)))

Собрались и поехали дальше - хотели в Тавдинские пещеры, но туда не пускают. Сходили к памятнику Рериху на берегу Катуни - зрелище мощное! И уютно.
..
остальное потом напишу
17th May 2020

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
