Previous
Next
Лето, мне с тобой - по любви by natalytry
191 / 365

Лето, мне с тобой - по любви

Поездка на Обь. Вкратце: комары черти, это невыносимо. Ночевка сорвалась, но отдохнуть успели.
12th June 2020 12th Jun 20

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора с камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни вместе с сыном, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу!
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise