by natalytry
Photo 437

После прогулки в полях, при покупках в Магните обнаружила чудесную кружку "под эмалированную" мятного цвета с милейшим толстым котиком с фотоаппаратом.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Natalya Trushnikova

@natalytry
Сибирская болотная кикимора, переехала на жаркий юг России с сыном и камерой Canon. Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
