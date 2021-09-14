Previous
Появилась Мюмля by natalytry
Photo 617

Появилась Мюмля

Сама пришла))
Днём злая, неровная.
Разобрала детскую комнату.
Приготовила вкусный ужин.
И рано спать - болит горло, сил нет, напилась таблеток. Не заболеть бы.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
