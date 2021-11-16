Previous
Next
Встречаем в аэропорту Вовиного папу by natalytry
Photo 708

Встречаем в аэропорту Вовиного папу

Насыщенно! С уроков сына отпросила, и вперед по Южному обходу без пробок. Рано очень приехали! Встретили, и сразу поехали дома смотреть, пока у Андрея внутренняя батарейка не села.
Вову оставила с папой, сама домой, переодеться и на учебу
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise