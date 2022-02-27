Previous
Продала машину by natalytry
Photo 797

Продала машину

Да, на эмоциях, да, на нервах, но ни о чем не жалею! Так было надо. В Тит, брат подписал документы, деньги передали. Фух.
Теперь предстоят поиски нового автомобиля.
27th February 2022

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
