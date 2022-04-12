Previous
by natalytry
Photo 805

С утра сделали с Вовой маленькую пробежку. Чудеса! А потом поехали, как обещала, в Величк. А у меня состояние нулевое, сил нет, голова раскалывается, плохо жесть. Аж до слез.
Ничего не делала, поспала днём и все.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
