Ветрянка. Приветствую))) by natalytry
Photo 812

Ветрянка. Приветствую)))

Так вот почему у тебя плохое самочувствие!
Ну и хорошо, что заболел - во взрослом возрасте этой болезнью лучше не болеть, тяжко переносится.
Купила современный препарат Камалан - оч хороший! И смывается легко, не оставляет пятен.
Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
