Photo 835
Продолжаю принимать поздравления))
Цветы, ужин и билеты на рок-фестиваль....
А утром безделье - отдыхала от вчерашнего дня
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
853
photos
12
followers
13
following
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
Views
8
365
V2036
6th May 2022 7:55pm
