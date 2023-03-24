Sign up
Photo 1198
Много ходила по мокрым дорогам.
С утра залили первую часть второго этапа фундамента.
Вечером приехали брат и Света с мелким, помог отремонтировать ноутбук. Умничка, руки золотые
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
Leave a Comment
