Бухта Геленджик, Чёрное море by natalytry
Photo 1200

Бухта Геленджик, Чёрное море

Ранний подъем, завтрак в кафе на побережье, прогулка по набережной, и домой!
По пути заехали на водопады.
Круууть такая...
Спасибо! Мы чудесно перезагрузились
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Nata

@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
