Photo 1288
Максимально размотанный день.
Сил в минус, пытаюсь спать, а не получается.
О. с девочками приехали в гости.
За Вовой съездила, кое-как из последних сил.
Мило пообщались с бж.
Вечером прибегала М.
Мини-девичник!
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Nata
@natalytry
Фотографирую, путешествую, радуюсь жизни, коллекционирую потрясающих друзей, живу! "Еще глоток - и мы горим"
