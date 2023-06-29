Previous
Максимально размотанный день.
Сил в минус, пытаюсь спать, а не получается.
О. с девочками приехали в гости.
За Вовой съездила, кое-как из последних сил.
Мило пообщались с бж.
Вечером прибегала М.
Мини-девичник!
